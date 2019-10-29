All eyes will be on Truro tomorrow for the tenth annual Cornwall Business Fair.

The centrepiece of the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business, the Business Fair is again being hosted by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce at Truro School’s Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre (10am-3.30pm).

The day kicks off with a ticketed networking breakfast, which will be addressed by the chamber’s new patron, Lord Myners.

The Business Fair itself gets underway at 10am, with more than 100 businesses from a wide range of sectors exhibiting.

The event will also feature a number of presentations from a carefully selected line-up of speakers on the JH AV Lightning Stag as well as free ‘Business Leader’ sessions from main sponsor Everest Media.

Immediately following the Cornwall Business Fair, there will be the traditional pasty and pint networking event.

For full details of the Cornwall Business Fair, click here.