Show stands now on sale

Stands have gone on sale for next year’s Cornwall Business Show.

Now in its ninth year, the Business Show has grown to become one of the key dates on the calendar.

The event, which will take place at the Royal Cornwall Event Centre on March 12, will feature more than 130 exhibitors from across a wide spectrum of industries and sectors.

Businesses interested in booking stand space are advised to get in touch as early as possible. The first ten business start-ups to book (started within 18 months of show) will receive a reduced rate, similarly for the first ten charities/social enterprises.

The Cornwall Business Show is sponsored by Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth & Skills Hub, with support from JHAV, Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall.

Interested companies can request an eBrochure via cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk.