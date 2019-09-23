Mevagissey Sea Shanty Festival

Mevagissey is set to launch its first ever sea shanty festival next month.

Almost 30 groups will take part over the two-day event (Oct 18-19) – with around 250 singers taking part across ten venues. There will also be a small Cornish beer festival running alongside the main stage venue.

The shanty festival has been arranged by Microtest head of sales Tristan Netherton, who sings with the Stuns’ls Shanty Group. He said: “I’ve had this event at the back of my mind for the last couple of years and I really wanted to create an event that would be great fun, sustainable and would deliver a positive impact to the village that could be felt all year round.”

Should any business wish to be involved with the event they can email Tristan Netherton here.