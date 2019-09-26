Lord Myners at chamber fair

Lord Myners of Truro has been announced as keynote speaker at Cornwall Chamber’s Big Breakfast event next month.

Lord Myners, who is the chamber’s new patron, will be speaking on the morning of the tenth annual Cornwall Business Fair, which takes place at Truro School on October 30.

A former pupil of the school, Lord Myners was the Financial Services Secretary (sometimes referred to as City Minister) during the Labour Government of Gordon Brown. He was also formerly chairman of the Guardian Media Group and publisher of The Guardian and The Observer newspapers. He is also a former chairman of Marks & Spencer and deputy chairman of PowerGen.

Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, said: “We are honoured that Paul has agreed to become our patron and to take this active role in the Cornish business landscape. His global perspective and experience will have insight that every Cornish businessperson will want to hear and learn from.”

Members and non-members are welcome to attend the breakfast at Truro School’s Sir Ainslie Sports Centre. Book your place today to be automatically entered to win a Made in Cornwall Hamper.