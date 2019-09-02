Event: Productivity Conference

Why is the UK’s productivity continuing to deteriorate and what can be done about it? This will be the key question up for debate at a special conference hosted by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce later this month.

Higher levels of productivity produce a higher level of output value and productivity is directly related to real wages and business profitability. A rise in productivity, therefore, drives economic growth and better standards of living.

The Productivity Conference, at Heartlands on September 17, will explore a number of factors behind low productivity rates in Cornwall and beyond and ask what can be done to turn things around.

