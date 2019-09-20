Event: People management forums

Local law firm Murrell Associates will be holding a series of people management breakfast forums this autumn.

Hosted by employment law specialist Melanie Rowe, the forums are free of charge and aimed at anyone who has HR responsibilities such as business owners, operations managers, in house HR managers and advisors.

The sessions will be a chance to review and update your knowledge and share ideas and experience with like-minded professionals and business owners in an informal setting.

The first forum will take place in the boardroom of Murrell Associates office in Truro on Thursday November 7 on the topic of “The Facebook Disciplinary”: Handling misconduct in the context of social media.

