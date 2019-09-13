Digital Mindset keynotes announced

The keynote speakers have been announced for the next month’s Future Focus event at the Eden Project.

Delegates attending Digital Mindset (Oct 9), organised by Unlocking Potential, will hear from Holly

Tucker, founder of notonthehighstreet.com, and Cate Trotter, head of trends at Insider Trends.

The full-day ERDF-funded Future Focus event, hotly anticipated as a 2019 digital game-changer, will be split into two sessions.

Leading the afternoon session on ‘The Human Dimension’, Tucker will focus on the human at the eye of the digital data-storm, delving further into customer experience, employee engagement and the link between them. She will also uncover how super-personalisation creates a distinctive, coherent experience in an ever-decreasing connectedness to people and place.

Joining her and leading the morning session, Trotter has been helping brands including Nike, Levi’s, Marks &Spencer, Chanel, Samsung, Clarks and Lego use the latest retail trends to their advantage since 2007.

Entitled ‘Max Your Digital UX’, she will explain how technology is enabling more than just a faster version of business-as-usual and transforming the nature of business itself. How we attract, engage, retain, delight and understand customers using on-line, digital or technology platforms, how we enhance user and customer experience and understand who our customers are and what they want.

Future Focus programme manager, Deborah Bennetts, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Holly and Cate to Cornwall and to put them in front of Cornish businesses.

“Their first-hand experience and industry knowledge is simply invaluable. This is an amazing opportunity for delegates to feel inspired, adapt big-thinking digital ideas and apply them within their own businesses.”

Digital Mindset is now a sell-out event, however anyone interested in attending can register to go onto the waiting list by contacting Unlocking Potential on 0845 600 3660 or by emailing futurefocus@unlocking-potential.co.uk.

Digital Mindset is supported by media partner, Business Cornwall.