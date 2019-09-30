Chef owner of the St Tudy Inn, Emily Scott, will officially open next month’s Falmouth Oyster Festival (Oct 10-13).

Recently named in the top 100 most influential women in the hospitality industry for the second year running, Scott trained in London and France and worked for three years in Burgundy. Her classical training forms the backbone of her cooking style today.

Aged 23, she moved to Cornwall where she successfully ran the Harbour Restaurant in Port Isaac, which she later sold to Nathan Outlaw and embarked on the challenge of taking the St Tudy Inn from a local pub to an award-winning foodie destination.

Named best chef in the south west by Food magazine, this year St Tudy Inn was ranked No. 24, the highest climber, in Estrella’s Top 50 Gastro Pubs.

“I am really looking forward to opening this special event,” she said.

“It’s great to support a festival that focuses on Cornwall’s fishing heritage and inspires everyone to eat local fish. It fits perfectly with my passion for menu creations for St Tudy Inn, using simple, beautiful, seasonal Cornish produce from the surrounding area.”