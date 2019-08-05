The Falmouth Week (Aug 9-18) team has unveiled a new website ahead of this year’s event.

Falmouth Week welcomes thousands of people each year to enjoy an array of entertainment on offer throughout the town. And with a new air show, this year it is looking set to be the biggest and best yet.

The Falmouth Week team has worked closely with local marketing agency, Eight Wire, to create a refreshed look for the website with clearer communication of information to help visitors find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

Richard Gates, Falmouth town manager and chairman of the shoreside committee, said: “We’re really pleased with the new Falmouth Week website created by Eight Wire. The refreshed site and improved usability are going to support even more people attending the week, discovering the many events both on and off the water.”

Eight Wire studio manager, Zoe Prosser, added: “It has been an honour to support a key event in the town. We all like to enjoy the event personally, so it’s been a fun project to work on from start to finish.”