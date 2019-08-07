LESW shows the way

Stands have now sold out for this year’s Fowey Christmas Market.

With more than 140 stands booked for the event, Fowey Christmas Market (Dec 6-8) claims to be Cornwall’s largest Christmas market and is set to attract 15,000 visitors across the three venues -Town Quay, Albert Quay and the Leisure Centre.

It’s been a successful year for event organiser, Live Events South West (LESW), following record sales for the Cornwall Business Show, Southwest Home & Garden Show and Cornwall Home & Lifestyle Show.

LESW owner, Andrew Weaver, said: “It’s great to have an 11th record year in a row for LESW, and even better to have so many local businesses taking responsibility for our local economy and ensuring they are out there meeting clients.

“We sell almost 1,000 stands across our portfolio of events and 99% are local to the south west region. I have no doubt supporting our local designers, makers, services and producers across the region will be more important than ever in the coming years and I thank all those that are proactively doing that already.”