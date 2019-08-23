Digital Mindset, an event organised by Unlocking Potential and taking place at the Eden Project on October 9, is hotly anticipated as the Future Focus “game changer” event of 2019.

Exponential developments in areas such as AI, mobile tech, smart devices, gaming and the Internet of Things are changing the world of life and work. With digital disruption as the core theme; delegates at this event will be taken on a journey of discovery; learning how to navigate the digital world to create an excellent customer experience to build a thriving commercial business.

The full-day ERDF-funded Future Focus event, is split into two sessions and will be led by two internationally renowned expert speakers. The morning session, entitled ‘Max your Digital UX’ will focus on customer engagement in an exciting way using emerging digital tools, driven by gathering sophisticated data.

The afternoon session, named ‘The Human Dimension’ will lead on retaining the human touch in the face of technology, enhancing employee engagement for better customer experience, ‘super-personalisation’ and the challenge of leadership in a new digital age.

Unlocking Potential’s programme director, Allyson Glover, said: “We’re really excited about this event. The pace of digital change will not slow down; the opportunities it offers to businesses to grow and develop are amazing and the speakers and topics that we have lined up are genuinely ground-breaking, innovative and inspirational. Watch this space as we will be announcing the key speakers over the coming weeks!

“Any business thinking of the future, with innovation close to its heart, is going to be drawn to this event, and we can’t wait to welcome people on the day.”

Anyone interested in booking onto Digital Mindset can contact Unlocking Potential on 0845 300 3660 or by emailing futurefocus@unlocking-potential.co.uk. Digital Mindset is supported by media partner, Business Cornwall.