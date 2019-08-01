Events are flooding in for the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business taking place this autumn.

With 12 weeks to go, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce says over 35 events have been registered by businesses, covering everything from walks and talks in heritage sites to workshops in digital marketing.

Within the week-long (Oct 28 – Nov 1) celebration of business in the Duchy sits the centrepiece – Cornwall Business Fair – sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP. This event is expected to see footfall of in excess of 1,200 visitors, keen to know more about the products and services Cornwall has to offer. In its tenth year, this is set to be the biggest fair to date, with exhibitions to delight and inspire.

Events are not exclusive to chamber members; any business is encouraged to apply to hold an event of any shape or size, to demonstrate the diversity in sectors, sizes and geography, with some events ten or fewer delegates. The main criterion is that it must benefit Cornwall.

Businesses are encouraged to submit an event idea by no later than August 7 to benefit from the marketing power of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. Partnering with Business Cornwall to produce an event guide, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is driving an exciting calendar of events and offering event listings and sponsorship packages.

Businesses interested in the festival can find out more by clicking here and can see the full event listings here.