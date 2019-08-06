Cornwall is welcoming an international speaker, television presenter and author to help develop leaders in the county.

CCB Training, part of the Cornwall College Group, has announced Nigel Risner as headline speaker at its second Developing Leaders conference, on Tuesday, September 17.

“We are delighted to welcome Nigel and looking forward to his lively and interactive sessions,” said Sally McAuley, head of business and professional at CCB Training, adding it was an event “not to be missed”.

Risner, who wrote ‘It’s a zoo around here’ and ‘The impact code’, said: “I am passionate about helping people pick up wandering parts of their business and pull them together with new energy and passion.

“I am really looking forward to speaking at the Developing Leaders conference to share insight and empower people to play to their strengths and embrace opportunities.”

There is no charge to the conference for SMEs or public sector organisations as it is funded through CCB’s Developing Leaders project from the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England.

For more information or to book a place, click here.