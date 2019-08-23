CAT Lecture 2019 speaker

Award-winning Belgian engineer Laurent Ney has been revealed as the guest speaker at this year’s Cornwall Architectural Trust (CAT) Lecture.

The work of his firm, Ney and Partners, has been widely acclaimed throughout Europe and the Far

East but in Cornwall he is perhaps best known for his newly opened competition-winning Tintagel Bridge, designed in collaboration with architect William Matthews.

The annual lecture, now in its 32nd year, is organised jointly with the Royal Institute of British Architects and has emerged as one of Cornwall’s leading learned society events.

The CAT Lecture will take place at Falmouth’s National Maritime Museum on November 8.