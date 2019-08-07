Due to forecasted severe weather conditions, specifically high winds, Boardmasters 2019 has been cancelled.

Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made yesterday (Aug 6) evening.

Organisers said the safety of attendees, as well as performers and crew, comes first, and the “potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time”.

Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible – follow Boardmasters’ social media for official updates.

In a statement, organisers said: “We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were.”