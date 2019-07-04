Details for the 2019 TEDxTruro event have been announced. Taking place at Truro & Penwith College on Friday October 25, the theme for this year’s talks will be ‘Uncharted Waters’.

“Speakers will be sharing their stories about overcoming obstacles, breaking new ground and pushing the envelope,” said TEDxTruro co-licensee holder Joe Lewis.

“Whether we feel we have been cursed to live in ‘interesting times’, or in an age of new and exciting opportunities, there is no denying that 2019 has seen people taking ever greater steps into new and unexplored territory.

“Our talks’ line-up will take us on journeys into the unknown, both literally and figuratively. Each will be different, thought-provoking and inspiring – encouraging us to challenge our perceptions and consider new ideas.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the TEDxTruro day-long event has taken place. Independently organised by a team of volunteers and supported by local sponsors, it has become a popular and successful highlight of the Cornish calendar.

Tickets are now available to buy on www.tedxtruro.com. Costing £50 each (plus £3 booking fee), the price includes refreshments and lunch. Numbers are limited so early booking is advised.