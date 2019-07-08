Event: Geothermal on the menu

St Austell Chamber of Commerce’s next networking breakfast will focus on geothermal energy.

With United Downs announcing significant progress with its own drilling programme, the event at the Eden Project on July 19 is well timed.

Cornwall is the only location in the UK where this technology can be harnessed from the hot Cornish bedrock where the reaction of chemicals in the granite produces heat.

The networking breakfast will cover the advantages, both financially and environmentally, for the use of geothermal with speakers from Eden’s own Geothermal team and UDDGP (United Downs Deep Geothermal Power Project).

Tristan Netherton, the new chair of the St Austell Bay Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to have another excellent programme of speakers at our next networking breakfast and the event should be a great opportunity to hear about the benefits geothermal energy can bring to Cornwall and an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded businesses.”

