Event: From Fish to Fizz

Accountancy firm RRL is partnering with Coodes Solicitors and NatWest to offer a free networking business breakfast at Polgoon Vineyard later this month.

Speaking at the breakfast on Thursday July 18, Polgoon Vineyard owner Kim Coulson will share her story ‘From Fish to Fizz’, following her journey from working in the fishing industry to building a successful drinks business.

She said: “I’m looking forward to opening Polgoon’s doors to the local business community. It will be great to welcome people to the vineyard and to be able to share the story of my journey, as well as having the opportunity to connect with like-minded business people.”

RRL partner, Nick Skerratt, commented: “The Polgoon story just goes to show that it is possible to achieve with a mission, a great brand and, of course, a fantastic product.

“Polgoon is one of many brilliant, award winning, food businesses that we are lucky to have right on our doorstep here in Cornwall and I am looking forward to hearing Kim’s story of how they have built their business.”

