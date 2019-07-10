Organisers of the Cornwall Home Improvement & Self Build Show are reporting a record number of early bookings.

More than 125 stands have already been taken for the two-day event, which takes place in Wadebridge this October.

MD Andrew Weaver, who also organises the Cornwall Business Show and other prominent events in the Cornwall and Devon, said: “We are pleased that so many people realise the commercial value of regional tradeshows and this one in particular is excelling. With a great return on investment, pound for pound it’s hard to beat the results my clients get at this show.”

The show, now in its fifth year, takes place October 5-6 at the Royal Cornwall Event Centre. Visitors will discover a whole range regional products and services including renewables, kitchens, windows and doors, architects, garden buildings, timber framing, hot tubs, balustrades, builders, homeware, furniture and much more.

To find out more about the Cornwall Home Improvement & Self Build Show, to make an exhibitor enquiry or to book free entry, visit www.cornwallselfbuildshow.co.uk.