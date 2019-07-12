Business Cornwall magazine teamed up with St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) yesterday (July 11) to showcase the power of print.

Hosted at the St Austell Conference Centre, in partnership with NatWest, the Print Power event outlined the positive impact that print can have on your marketing mix.

Delegates heard key note presentations from Royal Mail and Antalis, as well as from Tonick Business Publishing, which publishes Business Cornwall magazine, and Lighthouse Proofreading. They were also given a look behind the scenes with a tour of the print works.



