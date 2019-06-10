110,704 people visited the Royal Cornwall Show last week to enjoy everything that was on offer at the largest event on the Cornish calendar.

Numbers were slightly down on expectation, with wind and heavy rain greeting show-goers on Friday.

Revealing the total, show secretary Christopher Riddle said the event had still been a resounding success over the three days.

“Thankfully the weather was good on two of the days but it’s not surprising the attendance wasn’t quite as high as it might have been. Visitors turned out in force on the Thursday and Saturday and a good number braved the elements on the Friday with many reporting that they still thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“Come rain or shine we’re really grateful for the support of those who visit, compete and trade at the show. The atmosphere that the Royal Cornwall is renowned for shone through and we enjoyed a very good number of livestock, horse and small animal entries.”

One of the highlights of the event was the visit by Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra on the first day.

“It was the sixth time the Princess has visited the show and she enjoyed a varied tour of the showground and was very interested in what she saw and those she met,” Riddle added.

The Royal visit drew to a close in the Cornwall Food & Farming Pavilion where Her Royal Highness enjoyed talking with a range of local food and drink producers and left with a hamper full of Cornish delicacies.

The post show clean-up is underway and planning for next year’s event (June 4-6) has already commenced.