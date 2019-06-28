Finance in the spotlight

Over 100 business people attended the 13th running of PKF Francis Clark’s popular Finance in Cornwall event held at Newquay Cinema earlier this week.

The event, which was part of Cornwall Business Week, attracted businesses from around the county and assisted them in understanding the range of business financing options.

Finance in Cornwall accommodated both start-ups and established businesses and brought together sources of grant, debt and equity funding, as well as a number of business support agencies and covered topics including research and development and a discussion on why Cornwall is a great place to do business.

The event was timely, with recent research carried out by the British Business Bank highlighting the need for greater awareness of smaller firms’ financing options.

‘Short and sharp’ presentations from over 20 different speakers enabled those in attendance to assess which funding stream or funder best matched their requirements. Delegates then took advantage of the opportunity of participating in further discussions and making introductions for follow up meetings during the networking breaks.

SWIG Services, Crowdcube, The London Stock Exchange, British Business Bank, CIOSIF and Crowdfunder were just some of the names amongst those speaking at the event, who helped make it another year of success.

Andrew James, event organiser at PKF Francis Clark, said: “We were especially pleased to hear from some attendees that it was just the event they were looking for – covering the full range of finance options available to businesses in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, in a morning.

“Feedback like this makes the effort that goes into hosting the event more than worthwhile. I’d also like to say a big thank you to all the organisations who co-hosted with us this year; the presenters who gave up their time to come and speak at Finance in Cornwall and all of my colleagues for their contribution in making this event happen.”