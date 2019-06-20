Cornwall Business Week, the annual occasion that celebrates local businesses and the business community returns next week, kicking off with PKF Francis Clark’s 13th ‘Finance in Cornwall’ event.

The popular event at Newquay’s Lighthouse Cinema on Tuesday (June 25), often described as ‘meet the funder’, has already 150 booked to attend, as businesses prove they don’t want to miss out on hearing important information about the various funding opportunities and business support that is available in the region.

Andrew James, event organiser at PKF Francis Clark said: “Given the increasing popularity of equity funding, it is fitting that we focus our first session on this, with presentations on different sources from Business Angels, through to A Stock Exchange Listing. Then comes a difficult choice for our attendees – with two concurrent sessions, one covering debt finance and the other research and development funding and business support.

“I am excited by both of these and would like to thank Cornwall Lenders Forum and Acceleration through Innovation for taking a lead on these and arranging for a diverse range of speakers. Likewise, I would like to thank Cornwall Trade and Investment for pulling together session three – a panel discussion on why Cornwall is great place to do business.

“There are now only a few more spaces left, so if you have not secured your place already, book now. I am looking forward to another successful event.”

Finance in Cornwall 2019 will be followed in the afternoon with a choice of events being held at Newquay Cinema: Cornwall Chamber’s Sustainability Conference and an event providing the opportunity to find out more about one of Finance in Cornwall’s morning speakers – Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund.

To find out more about all three events and to book your free place, please click here.