There are still a few tickets remaining for our free event to help local businesses embrace the power of their print.

Back for a second year, ‘Print Power’ is a collaboration between Business Cornwall magazine and St Austell Printing Company (SAPC), in partnership with NatWest.

Taking place at St Austell Conference Centre on Thursday July 11, Print Power will feature leading experts from the printing and publication industry with presentations and workshops to help business owners, managers and marketing professionals get their most out of their printed marketing.

Keynote speakers include Sarah Wallis from Royal Mail, who will be presenting findings around the neuroscience of print and mail; top tips from Business Cornwall’s Adrian Taylor, one of Cornwall’s most experienced designers; and advice on how to get the most out of your paper with experts from Antalis – one of the UK’s biggest paper and packaging companies.

With the conference centre sharing a home with SAPC, there’s also a rare opportunity to follow the story of your print, with a tour of the factory as well.

The event will also focus on practical advice on getting the most out of printed publications, with workshops including how to produce engaging press releases led by Business Cornwall publisher Toni Eyriey, and hints and tips for successful proofreading for print with Lorraine Williams from Lighthouse Proofreading.

A limited number of free places are available – to secure yours please register online.