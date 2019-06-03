St Austell Printing Company has teamed up with Business Cornwall magazine for the return of a free event to help local businesses to embrace the power of their print.

Back for the second year, ‘Print Power’ will take place at St Austell Conference Centre on Thursday July 11 and will feature leading experts in the printing and publication industry with presentations and workshops to help business owners, managers and marketing professionals to get their most out of their printed marketing.

Matt Bunt, SAPC’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We had such good feedback last year, we are really excited about the opportunity to run another event in 2019. We are looking forward to offering insightful, entertaining and informative presentations from our keynote speakers alongside interactive workshops.

“It’s important to stress that this is not a sales pitch for print. It’s about sharing advice and knowledge from the experts, ensuring that the printed aspect of your marketing mix is engaging, cost-effective and as sustainable as it can be.

Keynote speakers include Sarah Wallis from Royal Mail, who will be presenting findings around the neuroscience of print and mail; top tips from Business Cornwall’s Adrian Taylor, one of Cornwall’s most experienced designers; and advice on how to get the most out of your paper with experts from Antalis – one of the UK’s biggest paper and packaging companies.

With the conference centre sharing a home with SAPC, there’s also a rare opportunity to follow the story of your print through the factory as well. In a special tour you can see first-hand how products are created for clients including Whistlefish Galleries, Rick Stein, The Eden Project and The National Trust among others. There’s also the chance to watch the production of the card game Top Trumps, which are printed by SAPC.

The event will also focus on practical advice on getting the most out of printed publications, with workshops including how to produce engaging press releases led by Business Cornwall publisher Toni Eyriey, and hints and tips for successful proofreading for print with Lorraine Williams from Lighthouse Proofreading.

Bunt added: “We are lucky to have an abundance of experience and knowledge at the event and this is a great opportunity to learn about how to embrace print as part of your company’s cross media marketing.

“We want everyone to walk away with knowledge and tools which can be easily put into practice when they get back to the office.”

A limited number of free places are available – to secure yours please register online.