A number of Cornwall’s leading tech companies are exhibiting at the Women of Silicon Roundabout event in London this week.

The event (June 25-26) at London’s ExCel Centre attracts over 6,000 people from across Europe, bringing together tech leaders and professionals at the “UK’s vibrant centrepiece for women in tech”.

Cornwall Trade and Investment has a stand at the event and will be joined by some of Cornwall’s leading tech businesses including Headforwards, Bluefruit Software and Everest Media.

Cornwall’s presence at the exhibition will position and promote the region as one of the most ground-breaking tech hubs in the UK, and the perfect place to build both a successful business, and happy lifestyle. Other exhibitors at the exhibition include Google, ebay, Groupon, American Express and Net-A-Porter, and speakers include Baroness Karen Brady.

Kelly Trelease, head of brand and marketing at Cornwall Trade and Investment, said: “We’re really excited about exhibiting at the Women of Silicon Roundabout in the heart of London.

“Cornwall is now firmly on the map as one of the UK’s leading regions for tech businesses and this is something we look forward to growing further. Having a stand at such a prestigious event, alongside such incredible businesses from Cornwall, will enable us to shine the spotlight on the fantastic business, work and lifestyle opportunities in the region.”