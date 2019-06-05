Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to visiting the Royal Cornwall Show this week to capture feedback on the show from its membership.

As a member benefit, the chamber has recently added the creation of a corporate video for promotion. This is carried out by Chloe Davison, the chamber’s digital marketing assistant.

Tomorrow (June 6) the chamber team will be at the show to visit members on their stands and create a showreel, promoting businesses in Cornwall.

Potential members are encouraged to make contact with the chamber or look out for the three executive team members Chloe Davison, Nicci Dunning and Naomi Copperwait.