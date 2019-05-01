Registration has now opened for ‘Innovation for Business… Making the Change for Tomorrow’, Cornwall’s first conference dedicated to inspire and share innovation knowledge with local SMEs.

Taking place during Cornwall Business Week, this one-day conference at Scorrier House on June 26 will highlight the latest science, technology, research and innovation changing the business world.

Headlining the event is Jonathan MacDonald, award-winning Sunday Times Best Selling Author of ‘Powered by Change’. With a varied and unconventional career which has spanned three decades, MacDonald has not only created businesses, but has also advised the likes of Google, Apple, P&G, Unilever, Nestlé, Microsoft and IKEA. His expertise encourages companies to challenge their thinking and provide new perspectives and avenues of thought, particularly on the topics of disruptive innovation, future trends and how to use change to fuel outstanding business and personal success.

“We are delighted to be able to bring a broad range of high calibre speakers to Cornwall for the first Innovation for Business Conference,” said Jo Hancock, ATI’s senior project manager. “The day has been carefully planned to cover a wide range of innovation topics to showcase new technology, science and research happening both within Cornwall and on a global scale.”

Other keynote speakers include Richard Shotton, head of behavioural science at media agency, Manning Gottlieb OMD and Dr Peter Bloomfield, research manager at Digital Catapult, who works on Artificial Intelligence (AI) public policy. The closing address will come from Professor Sa’ad Medhat, CEO of the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange.

In addition to a whole roster of futuristic topics such as Smart Cities, Disruptive Technologies and Robotics, the conference will also provide businesses with the opportunity to get involved in high level discussions, attend innovation workshops and experience demonstrations of emerging tech.

The conference is fully funded, thanks to the European Regional Development Fund, and will be delivered by Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI), a £3 million project led by the University of Plymouth.

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.