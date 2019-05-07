The latest Future Focus event from Unlocking Potential will explore the ‘Consumer Revolution’.

Taking place at the Princess Pavilion in Falmouth on May 23, the conference will highlight cutting-edge consumer trends; showcasing local businesses in B2B and B2C markets and featuring expert speakers of international renown, including Paul Lindley OBE.

Lindley is no stranger to modern consumers having founded the $100 million organic food brand Ella’s Kitchen in 2006. From his own experiences, he will share his fascinating story of building a loved brand and the importance of an ethical and ‘human’ face and soul in a business.

He said: “The theme of the day is going to be about how innovation has shaped past and present consumer trends. I will share my story about how Ella’s Kitchen rode the wave of innovation, making new products but also, importantly – and applicable to all Cornish businesses – how we set a new culture and reshaped the way business thinks.”

On stage at the Pavilions alongside Lindley will be consumer trends futurist, Will Higham.

Higham made his global reputation working with a range of national and international clients from the BBC to HSBC. He’s the man who championed Strictly Come Dancing to the BBC, warned the drinks industry about the ‘new sobriety’, and saw the wellbeing consumer coming a mile off.

“I’m going to be talking about how Cornish businesses can pick up on consumer changes as a great way to unlock opportunities and growth potential, by showing you what some of those new needs and demands are likely to be,” he explained.

The Future Focus team will also bring a Cornwall-focus to the event with local businesses -who will provide inspiring insights into their own ‘consumer revolution’. Including how they maintain a competitive edge and better understand consumer needs within an increasingly competitive market.

After a morning of inspiration, all businesses will be offered a choice of afternoon Lab sessions to get to grips with important business topics such as; developing new product ideas, building a powerful brand and alternative ways of reaching new customers. These workshops are packed full of practical insights and tools which will work well for the Cornish business community on the ground.

To book your free place at this ERDF funded event visit www.unlocking-potential.co.uk or call 0845 600 3660.