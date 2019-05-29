The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF) is holding a special Finance Clinic in Penzance tomorrow (May 30).

Hosted by CIOSIF business development manager Brent Treloar at the ATI Pop-up Innovation Centre at 35 Market Place, the clinic will be an opportunity for small business owners to confidentially discuss a range funding options for new products /services at all stages of development.

The Funding Clinic will be held from 9.30-13.30. No appointment necessary, just pop-in or email brent.treloar@thefsegroup.com