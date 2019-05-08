Creatives from around the country gathered in Cornwall last week for a new annual festival aimed at inspiring the minds of the creative and the curious.

Held at the Bedruthan Hotel, Mawgan Porth, Goodfest explored how to develop impactful ideas “to drive lasting environmental and social change”.

Key note speaker was Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit.

“It has never been so important that creative people work together strategically in order to collectively solve some of the big problems that are increasingly going to shape the quality of our future,” he said.

“An emotional intelligence shaped by an understanding of environmental and social ecology will mark the next phase of human development.”

The festival played host to a number of talks and workshops from the best of the south west’s speakers and sustainable change makers from across the creative industries.

Hosted by BBC Wildlife presenter Gillian Burke, other speakers included Mark Shayler, founding partner of the DO Lectures; Mike Coulter, creative coach at Tiny Habits; Hugo Tagholm, CEO of marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage; and Tom Kay, founder of oudoor clothing brand Finisterre.

Goodfest co-founder, Ben Akers, said: “This was truly amazing. It exceeded all our expectations. It’s taken us two years to get it off the ground – and boy was it worth it. 14 fantastic speakers, a delicious vegetarian dinner and brilliant people. It was the talking between the talks that made this different. 100 people buzzing with change making ideas, all wanting to share and collaborate.”

Following the success of the inaugural Goodfest, the event is set to take place again next year (May 7-8).