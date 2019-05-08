Finance in Cornwall, often described as ‘meet the funder’, is set to return next month as part of Cornwall Business Week.

The 13th annual Finance in Cornwall is aimed at business owners looking to expand their business, or those planning to start their own venture, and will take place on Tuesday June 25, at the Lighthouse Cinema, Newquay.

Host, accountancy firm PKF Francis Clark, has been joined by over a 1,000 delegates over the years, for the event which distributes information to business owners on the funding opportunities and business support that are available in the region. The event bridges the gap between businesses and finance providers, with the aim of successfully matching SMEs to the suitable funding provider that they need to expand and grow their business.

Andrew James, PKF Francis Clark organiser of Finance in Cornwall, said: “We as a firm are dedicated to ensuring that businesses, whether established, or in their start-up and early growth phases, have access to the information that they need to make the right decisions for them and their businesses.

“Finance in Cornwall is a very well-received event and we are thrilled to bringing it back for its 13th event by popular demand, and indeed to be part of Cornwall Business Week. It is an ever-changing landscape for funding of SMEs and in planning the event we seek to get representation for established and ‘new’ players.”

At this year’s event, delegates will hear from more than a dozen sources of funding and business support, including the British Business Bank, ThinCats, Folk2Folk, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, Crowdcube and more. Presentations and a panel discussion will be providing those in attendance with information on equity, debt, funding and support for R&D, giving a flavour of opportunities that they will be able to use to assess which funding stream/funder best matches their requirements.

To reserve your free place at Finance in Cornwall, click here.