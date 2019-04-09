UP launches InFocus programme

Over 50 delegates gathered at Trelissick Gardens recently for the launch of a new business support programme.

The ERDF-funded InFocus programme is being delivered by Unlocking Potential (UP). Programme director Allyson Glover said: “We really enjoyed introducing the variety of workshops, expert support and resources now on offer to businesses through InFocus.

“The programme will really support those who are having difficulty in finding the right customers and need a helping hand not only to move their business forward, but to define and evolve.”

Delegates from a variety of Cornish businesses heard from headline speaker and UP business mentor, Angelo Spencer-Smith, who gave a keynote on ‘The real reason customers buy from you’.

During the event, Spencer-Smith spoke about the launch of six monthly business support events run by Unlocking Potential which will focus on branding; customer segmentation; positioning; pricing; marketing and digital tools.

Delegates also heard from local business heroes Cornish Food Box, Boex and Nomads who talked practically about how their businesses have grown through success in these areas.

For more details on the InFocus programme, email hello@unlocking-potential.co.uk