HRH Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy GCVO KG, will attend this year’s Royal Cornwall Show.

Her Royal Highness makes a welcome seventh visit to Cornwall’s largest annual event, having last visited in 2015. She will visit the show on the first day, Thursday June 6.

Her first visit came in 1960 which was also the first year that the show was held at the permanent showground at Wadebridge.

The Princess will enjoy an informal tour of the show that will no doubt include animals and horticulture which feature among her interests. With a typically strong entry across the competitive livestock and equine classes, and another top-level flower show in store, there will be plenty for Her Royal Highness to see.

There will also be a military flavour to her visit as The Princess is involved with numerous military organisations. During her visit she will also lunch with the show president, Ted Coryton, and invited guests.

RCAA secretary, Chris Riddle, said: “Her Royal Highness has been a great supporter of the show for a long time and we look forward to welcoming her to our fabulous celebration of Cornish farming, food and the countryside.”

Over 120,000 visitors are expected to flock to this year’s show, which runs from June 6-8. It is shaping up to be another busy year showcasing the best in local agriculture as well as serving up a feast of entertainment, shopping and opportunity to enjoy the very best Cornish food and drink.