Learn how innovation helps business

RRL, Coodes and Natwest are collaborating to host a special event in Penzance next month, focusing on How Innovation Can Help Your Business.

The event’s headline speaker is Samuele Armondi, MD of Everest Media, who will be talking about his innovation journey, which has fuelled his business growth in Cornwall.

“Innovation has been at the heart of our growth,” he said, “but has also given us some of our biggest challenges. Just figuring out what innovation was took us a while!”

Also speaking at the breakfast seminar, which is being sponsored business support service ATI, will be RRL tax partner Steve Maggs; Abi Lutey, who is part of the Coodes’ commercial dispute resolution team; and Esther Barrand, business growth enabler at Natwest.

How Innovation Can Help Your Business will be held at the Bakehouse in Penzance on Thursday, May 2. Book now to secure your free place at this business breakfast.