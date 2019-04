If your business is looking to grow and needs to know what finance options are available, a special Finance Clinic being held in Penzance next week could be for you.

Brent Treloar, business development manager for the new Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund, will be available to discuss your options at the ATI Pop-up Innovation Centre at 35 Market Place, Penzance, between 2pm and 4.30pm, on April 25.

You can either drop in or book a slot by email.