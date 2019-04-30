Beer and business: Meet the Chamber

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is holding an informal ‘Meet the Chamber’ event at the Driftwood Spars in St Agnes next week.

Businesses which would like to find out what Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is all about and how it could support them are invited to this free event on Tuesday May 7, at 2pm.

Cornwall Chamber is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to “simplify doing business in Cornwall”. Its primary goal is to help members of all shapes and sizes find new customers and suppliers both in and out of Cornwall to strengthen the Cornish economy.

Join the Chamber for an informal networking session with a beer and a canape and the chance to find out about Driftwood’s own-brewed beer in a beer tasting masterclass hosted by master brewer Pete Martin.

For more details, click here.