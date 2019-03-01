Organisations working within the cultural and heritage sector are being invited to a series of seminars designed to address the complexities around the world of digital, focussing on leadership.

What is digital leadership? Do you need it to thrive in the digital world? And how do you do this? To answer these questions and many more, Cornwall Museums Partnership, in partnership with creative consultancy Bird & Gorton, is inviting organisations within the cultural and heritage sector to a series of digital leadership seminars this month across Devon and Cornwall.

The Devon-based seminar will take place on Thursday March 14 in Exeter, while the Cornwall-based seminars will be on March 25 and 26 at the Bedruthan Steps Hotel in Mawgan Porth.

Guest Speaker in Cornwall, John Fitzpatrick the senior digital service manager at HM Prisons and Probation Service, will be sharing his insights on overcoming challenges to developing digital leadership, particularly within publicly-funded organisations.

Emmie Kell, CEO at Cornwall Museums Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have been a beneficiary of the DCMS Digital Leadership Fund, particularly as we are the only cultural charity to benefit from this pot of funding, which is about working to embed digital in the strategies, services, and cultures of heritage and culture charities.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer this amazing opportunity for organisations to take their business practice to the next level and learn the skills required to excel in the ever-growing and increasingly important digital sphere. We are excited about working with Bird & Gorton to deliver these and hope to see lots of organisations benefitting as a result of attending.”

The sessions are priced at £20 per person and more than one person from each company is welcome to attend. For more details, visit the Cornwall Museum Partnerships website.