Saint Piran, Cornwall’s elite cycling team, competed in the international cycling race, The Plage du Vendee, last month, with 825 km of racing in six events in the French season opener.

Cornish riders Jake Alderman and Will Harper from Falmouth, along with newly signed ex junior rider Alfie Peters from Bissoe and team captain Steve Lampier from Helston joined Ollie Maxwell, Cameron Jeffers and Joe Evans to make the up the squad which competed in the teams inaugural French elite race.

The race was fast, furious, technical and a huge step up for the new signings. The purpose was for the team to build some form ahead of a tough spring campaign in the UK .

The final stage saw Harper, Maxwell and Lampier in all the moves and getting riders into the top echelons. The end result was an 8th overall team place.

Team captain, Lampier, commented: “What was most pleasing was the team’s professionalism and desire to learn.

“Without the help of the general public, local companies and individuals we could not give the opportunity to the Saint Piran team.”