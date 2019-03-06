Members of Cornwall’s business community are being reminded to clear their diaries for March 14 and register to attend Cornwall Business Show 2019.

Entry to the show, at the Royal Cornwall Event Centre, Wadebridge, is free of charge. But visitors are advised to register in advance at the show’s website to beat any queues on the day.

Hundreds of people flock to the show every year, to see what’s on offer from more than 100 exhibitors and to take advantage of the unrivalled networking opportunity. Many of the region’s top decision-makers are guaranteed to be there along with a wide range of businesses that can help companies to grow and improve.

In addition, a series of seminars will run throughout the day. Visitors will have the chance to hear from Miles Carden, the spaceport director for Spaceport Cornwall in the first seminar at 10am. Carden will tell the audience about their ambitious project to deliver safe, low-cost access to space and a complete UK space launch and tracking solution from 2020. It will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the global opportunities this project will bring to Cornwall.

Next up will be Josh Hoole from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub, who will deliver a session on the top five core skills every business needs to thrive.

At noon it’s the turn of Jacob Beckett, from Vitamin Cornwall, who will share real experiences of fast-growing businesses and the steps they took from seed idea to their first big investment and beyond. The presentation will provide valuable insight on pitching ideas and taking them to investors or to market. He will also show how established businesses can use a similar model to launch new products.

At 1pm, Harland accountants will host a seminar entitled Making Tax Digital: Accounting for Business. Next it is the turn of coaching consultant Rowena Wood to the stage. Rowena will talk about authentic wellness strategies for the workplace, and how they can impact on an organisation’s success.

The final seminar of the day will be called Ditch the Desk. Ian Chambers from IT – OK will look at key considerations to enable remote working, focusing on the key areas of productivity, team collaboration and security.

The show’s founder and MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “The show is now an important fixture on the region’s business calendar. With a lot of uncertainty facing many sectors due to Brexit, it is more important than ever for businesses to explore and take advantage of the wealth of opportunities offered by the local, regional and even the global economy.”

Those who would like to know more about the show can request an information pack via the website, at www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk.

Cornwall Business Show, is sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Its media partners are Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall magazine. The event is also supported by JH Audio Visual.