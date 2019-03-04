Programme announced for Scilly Business Week

The Islands’ Partnership has revealed details of the programme for this year’s Scilly Business Week (Mar 18-22).

The week-long series of workshops, presentations and networking events are all designed to help enhance the productivity and profitability of businesses operating across the islands.

As usual, the business week will feature the Islands’ Partnership annual tourism forum, with workshops and guest speakers from businesses to seek solutions to extend Scilly’s season and set a new Scilly ‘Standard’.

Hot topics this year include digital updates and tips for selling online and voice/social commerce; engaging with customers in the Instagram age; ensuring VAT registered businesses are ready for the introduction of digital tax returns, and website/SEO MOT workshops.

There are also presentations and workshops on the future of the Smart Islands Partnership – including the Business Energy Efficiency Scheme and Go- EV (Electric Vehicles) Project – and how to improve Scilly’s public realm and the retail environment.

Islands’ Partnership executive director, David Jackson, said: “Scilly Business Week is now well established on the Islands’ Partnership calendar. Indeed, five years on, we’ve introduced new elements to the programme to complement the workshops, including a Locals’ Discovery Day series, Market Place and Annual Tourism Forum to ensure it remains compelling and relevant to Scilly’s business community.”

Stu Anderson, operations director for Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub & Skills Hub, which is sponsoring Scilly Business Week, added: “The Islands’ Partnership have put together a really great programme for this year and we are delighted to be working with them again to make sure businesses on Scilly can make the most of the development opportunities out there.”

