New wedding venue is picture perfect

A new wedding venue is opening for business next month, surrounded by the rolling hills of Camel Valley, just outside Wadebridge.

Camel Studio was converted into a photographic studio some years ago where internationally-acclaimed photographer David Bailey used it for Vogue fashion shoots.

When owners Helen Cotton and David Thomas took it over two years ago, they wanted to extend its use to include feast and music nights. And with its stunning location, it felt like a natural extension to branch out into weddings.

“It started with a few of our feast guests suggesting the studio would be perfect for weddings, which was enough to plant the seed,” said Cotton. “With our amazing chef Liam Smith-Laing and experienced wedding planner Hazel Parsons on board, we felt we had the right ingredients. We’re now making a few changes to the barn in time for the launch, including a long picture window so guests can take in the stunning views whatever the weather.”

A special launch event is being held on April 7, where visitors will be able to enjoy a glass of prosecco, sample canapés, chat to suppliers and explore the venue.

