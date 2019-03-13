A special funding clinic will be held in Penzance next week.

Businesses will be able to visit the newly-opened Penzance Pop-up Innovation Centre on Tuesday, March 19, for an informal chat with Brent Treloar from the FSE Group to talk through funding options available from the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF).

The fund offers loans and equity investments ranging from £25k to £2 million to early stage start-ups to more established businesses.

To book a slot between 1pm-4pm, email brent.treloar@thefesegroup.com