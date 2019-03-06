Festival of Business – get involved

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has revealed further details of its plans for the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business.

The Cornwall Festival of Business will take place from October 28 – November 1 and is set to bring the region’s business scene to life through a packed week of events – all run by local organisations.

Businesses are invited to join the chamber in celebrating Cornwall’s pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit by throwing their doors open and getting involved in creating an event.

Chamber president, Toby Parkins, said: “Cornwall Festival of Business will provide a stage for the Duchy to showcase the unparalleled opportunity that our local economy has to offer. This is a rapidly growing region that has seen massive investment from EU funding. New industries have established themselves and are growing and thriving because of the spirit of innovation unique to Cornwall.

“We now need Cornwall’s businesses – large or small, who share the same desire to see the region reach its full thriving commercial potential to get behind the festival and get involved. Allowing businesses to collectively open their doors and showcase themselves through this collaboration will provide a real boost.”

Cornwall Festival of Business is open to everyone and there are many ways to get involved – from becoming an event partner or sponsor or hosting an event to offering venue space or attending one, two or several of the events in the programme.

Any business can apply to run an event – which can take any shape from a seminar or workshop through to a trade show or major conference. Cornwall Chamber is positioning its popular Cornwall Business Fair (Oct 30) as the centrepiece for the week with smaller networking events topping and tailing the festival.

Chief executive Kim Conchie said: “Cornwall Festival of Business will showcase the vibrant range of businesses that proudly make up Cornwall.

“The events that take place will reflect the strengths of Cornwall’s sectorial business and economic mix. So, the programme has been structured to reflect the breadth of new and existing, traditional industries with a focus on key sectors that have been identified as key areas for growth.

“Every event will have one thing in common: it is being organised to benefit the people and businesses in Cornwall to help them grow and ultimately have a positive impact on our local economy.”

For more information visit the Cornwall Festival of Business website.