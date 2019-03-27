Cornwall’s fastest-growing networking group

What do 400 Cornish businesses have in common? They all form part of one of the largest – and certainly fastest-growing business networking groups in Cornwall.

Cornish Partnerships was set up just over a year ago by Newquay businessman, David Brock – known to all as Brock – to bring together businesses from all sectors by hosting a regular series of networking breakfasts, lunches and evening get-togethers as well as other events such as net-walking mornings and golf days.

The emphasis is on getting to know one another and enjoying the many varied venues where Brock hosts the events. So far, the group has met in places as far west as the Mullion Cove Hotel and Penzance AFC to Waterside Cornwall in Bodmin and the Liskeard Tavern in the east, as well as even venturing across the Tamar to locations in Plymouth.

Brock said: “People generally refer and work with people that they know and trust. By holding regular meetings and other events – almost one every weekday – across the whole of Cornwall, we get people and their businesses in front of a whole new audience and help them make true connections.”

Members pay £20 per month, which allows them to attend most events for free. Brock also promotes members on the Cornish Partnerships facebook page and helps them make connections relevant to their field.

For more information, visit www.cornishpartnerships.co.uk or contact Brock on 07969 986871.