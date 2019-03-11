Cornwall Business Show this week!

Only a few days remain until the curtains go up on the Cornwall Business Show 2019.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday (Mar 14) at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge from 9.30 to 4pm.

Admission is free of charge, and visitors have the opportunity to register online at and take advantage of fast-track entry right until the day before the show. There are 3,000 free parking spaces on the site.

This year’s show will feature more than 120 exhibitors. There will be a seminar on the hour, every hour, in a dedicated suite. At these, a sector expert will give the audience the benefit of their wisdom on topics as diverse as going digital with taxation, and the local and global opportunities offered by the Cornwall Spaceport.

A Bite of Cornwall will host the café and networking area – so there will be delicious breakfast, lunch, snacks and refreshments served all day. They will range from world champion pasty makers Proper Cornish, to wood-fired pizzas from Flourpower Pizzas, El Seafood, Tarquin’s Gin and The Cornish Tea Company.

MD Andrew Weaver said: “The show represents a remarkable opportunity for people to enjoy a day out of the office, finding new ideas for their businesses and making the most of fantastic opportunities for networking.

“Every year at the show a lot of business is done in a very conducive environment, and I am confident that the 2019 event will be just as fruitful.”

Cornwall Business Show, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, is sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Its media partners are Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall magazine. The event is also supported by JH Audio Visual.