The Cornwall Innovation Club has launched a new package for club members.

A collaboration between Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI) and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, the Innovation Club holds bi-monthly networking breakfasts, with guest speakers talking on a wide range of topics.

The next meeting (Tregenna Castle, March 14), will feature a presentation from PFA Research’s Robert Rush, who will be discussing best practice and DIY research for SMEs, and some ‘real-world’ research with the Cornish Seaweed Bath Company.

Membership to the Cornwall Innovation Club offers a number of benefits, including exclusive networking opportunities and first release tickets to future events.

Additionally, club members will also receive the Cornwall Innovation Club membership logo for their website, to demonstrate championing a culture of innovation and innovative ethos within their business.

For more details, click here.