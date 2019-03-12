Businesses pop in to new pop-up

The newly-opened Penzance Innovation Centre welcomed 40 forward thinking businesses into its fully funded workspace last week.

The breakfast and networking launch event celebrated the opening of the Pop-up Innovation Centre, while also introducing Penzance-based SMEs to the flexible workspace now available in the town. Currently pictured in an event style format, the space also provides hot desk facilities and client meeting areas.

The Penzance Innovation Centre forms part of a larger £3 million European Regional Development Fund-project called Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI), which is led by the University of Plymouth in partnership with Cornwall Innovation.

ATI works collaboratively with businesses to help drive a culture of innovation, supporting those who are looking to adopt innovative processes or who have aspirations to bring a new product or service to the market.

“I think the Penzance Innovation Centre is a very proactive and positive way of bringing ATI services, support and networking into our communities,” said Carolyn McGregor, owner of Newlyn Osteopaths Cornwall, who attended the launch.

“It’s a way for local businesses to access the innovative support systems that ATI offers and I would encourage local businesses to use the services available here. Today, I met some really interesting people with incredible business ideas, who are all working with ATI.”

ATI clients benefit from a wide range of support services, including one-to-one business innovation advice, research assistance, specialist consultancy and grant funding for specific innovation projects.

Cllr Dick Cliffe, Penzance Town Mayor, spoke passionately at the launch and is pleased to welcome the Pop-up Innovation Centre to Penzance. He said: “We have a very large number of micro and small businesses in Penzance that can benefit from the services that ATI provides. Having the pop-up here in the town centre encourages engagement and the development of a long-term relationship with the permanent innovation centres in Cornwall. So many business start-ups fail in their first two years and services like ATI can make all the difference.”

The new Penzance Innovation Centre is based at 35 Market Place, opposite Lloyds bank, and is the sixth in a line of successful Pop-up Innovation Centres.