Last week’s Cornwall Business Show has been heralded as one of the best in the event’s eight-year history.

Despite the inclement weather, more than 120 exhibitors and nearly 1,000 business people attended the exhibition and are already looking forward to next year.

Tom Finnemore, sales manager at JoJute International, said: “The show had a very high footfall level and key decision makers were in attendance, resulting in a higher conversion rate of sales post show.”

“It was fantastic to meet so many enterprises at the show,” enthused Kirsty Miles-Musgrave from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub.

“It was a really successful day for us in many ways, not least because we made contact with a record number of new clients interested in finding business support and skills development opportunities. Our thanks Andrew and his team and we look forward to next year.”

Business Cornwall magazine publisher, Toni Eyriey, added. “The Cornwall Business Show is consistently a very good event and an absolute must on the business calendar.”

Laura Whyte, MD of Truro-based accountant Whyfield, said: “What we love most is the inevitable networking that takes place and this year we felt the show recognised this and provided ample space to grab a coffee and five-minute chat away from the buzz of the stands.”

Show MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “There was a noticeable buzz within the show all day and the atmosphere was great. My team take a lot of pleasure bringing people together and this event has again shown the value in doing so.

“It’s pleasing to have such good feedback so early after the show. Thank you to all that supported the event; it was a very positive day for the region’s business community.”

Planning is already underway for next year’s Cornwall Business Show, which again is likely to be in March, with date to be confirmed. If you are interested in booking a stand for 2020 complete the exhibitor enquiry via the website here.