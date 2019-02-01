The next Marine-i Discovery Room event takes place this month, titled ‘Emissions from Maritime Transport: Legislation and Solutions’.

The free event, at the National Maritime Museum on Wednesday February 13, will explore the theme of green technology, with particular reference to exhaust-after treatments, emission control, and maritime solutions for the future that are less polluting, consume less energy and exploit fewer resources.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for the marine technology sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Its Discovery Room events are designed to draw together the very latest thinking on a specific theme of marine technology in an interactive, one-day session, while also highlighting opportunities for businesses.

Emma Baggett, Falmouth Marine School’s business development manager, is the lead organiser for this event. She said: “With the shipping industry being forced to address the impact that they have on the environment, they have a massive role to play in helping vessels of the future to operate more efficiently, while also optimising power consumption and reducing emissions.

“This Marine-i event is a perfect opportunity for businesses to get briefed on the very latest developments, the opportunities available and the technical challenges that need to be addressed.”

